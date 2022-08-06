Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

