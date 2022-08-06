Forbes J M & Co. LLP Invests $296,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

