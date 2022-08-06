Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 32,688 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 32,688 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

