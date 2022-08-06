Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GE opened at $74.36 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.