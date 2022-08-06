Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CME opened at $202.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average is $219.59. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.