Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

DE opened at $343.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.75. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

