Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAT opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

