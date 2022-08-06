Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

