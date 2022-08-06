Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Franchise Group Stock Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ FRG opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $55.10.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Franchise Group Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.
