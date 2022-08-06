Frax (FRAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.75 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $15.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00621541 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,425,995,664 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

