Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.70 ($79.07) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of FME stock opened at €36.91 ($38.05) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.37 ($38.53) and a twelve month high of €69.96 ($72.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

