Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Posts Earnings Results

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Funko updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$1.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.99 EPS.
Funko Stock Down 18.3 %
Shares of FNKO traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 3,780,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,862. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 257.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 123,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 456.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
