Furucombo Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $87,687.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,190,763 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

