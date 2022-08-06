Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $42.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA lowered Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Futu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Futu by 47.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Futu by 359.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 17.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Futu by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Price Performance

Futu stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Futu will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.