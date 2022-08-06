Game.com (GTC) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Game.com (GTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a market capitalization of $639,872.19 and approximately $22,418.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official website is game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

