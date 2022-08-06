Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Purchases £139,705.30 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) insider Rachel Tongue acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,630 ($93.49) per share, for a total transaction of £139,705.30 ($171,186.50).

LON:GAW opened at GBX 7,725 ($94.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,975.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,002.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,269.78. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,920 ($72.54) and a 12-month high of £123.10 ($150.84).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $70.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

