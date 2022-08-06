Gameswap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,546.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,186.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067718 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.