Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Jules Kaufman Sells 4,136 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $295.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.96. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

