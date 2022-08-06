General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 54.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

