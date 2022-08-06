General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.
NYSE:GIS opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
