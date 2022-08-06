Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Generation Bio Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 922,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $28.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Bio (GBIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.