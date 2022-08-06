Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Generation Bio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 922,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generation Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generation Bio by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Generation Bio by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.