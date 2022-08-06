Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 12th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

GIPR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

