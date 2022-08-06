German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.44

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $37.53. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 27,263 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GABC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 112.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

