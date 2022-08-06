Ghost Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $18.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067750 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,173,785 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

