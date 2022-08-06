Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $42.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 20.48%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

