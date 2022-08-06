Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $152.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Shares of GPN opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

