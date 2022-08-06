Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,970 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 582,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUG stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10.
