Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.86. 98,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 36,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

