GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

