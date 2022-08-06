GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of GLYC opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.50.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
