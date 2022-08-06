GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Up 10.9%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 45,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 97,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

