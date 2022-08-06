Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO Daniel J. Thoren Buys 7,500 Shares

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graham Stock Down 1.3 %

GHM stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Graham Co. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

