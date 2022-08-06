Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.46.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $287,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.