Gravity Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,278.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $935,472.44 and $6,278.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00624135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

