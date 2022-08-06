Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,578 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 185,318 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

