Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 11,314 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.00.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

