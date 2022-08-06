Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.