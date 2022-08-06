Greenlane Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 10th (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, August 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 10th.

Greenlane Price Performance

GNLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 8,119,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,265. The company has a market cap of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

About Greenlane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.