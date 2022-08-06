Greenlane Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 10th (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.
Greenlane Stock Performance
Shares of GNLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 8,119,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.19.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. Equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlane (GNLN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.