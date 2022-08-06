Greenlane Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 10th (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 8,119,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. Equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenlane

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

