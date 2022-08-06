Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GBLBY stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

