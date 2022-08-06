Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($185.57) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($201.03) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($179.38) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €138.20 ($142.47) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 1.5 %

HNR1 stock opened at €143.75 ($148.20) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.33. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($119.97).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.