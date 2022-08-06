Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $186.71

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.71 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.24). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.24), with a volume of 8,410 shares traded.
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £73.20 million and a PE ratio of 1,143.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.88.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,875.00%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
