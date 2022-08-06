Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman Sells 50,000 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 405,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harmonic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

