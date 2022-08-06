Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

HLIT stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,264,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 470,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

