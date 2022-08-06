Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,307 shares of company stock worth $26,998,410 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $14,820,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $14,544,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

