Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.
HRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,307 shares of company stock worth $26,998,410 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $14,820,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $14,544,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.