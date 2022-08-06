Head to Head Review: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.01 million 25.05 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -1.91 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.64) -4.64

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioCardia and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 348.28%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,261.32% -110.86% -78.53% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -104.15% -70.25%

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioCardia beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a partnership with Catalent for manufacturing NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

