HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTCR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th

HeartCore Enterprises’ (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 9th. HeartCore Enterprises had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

