Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $758,632.14 and $42,976.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,775,791 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

