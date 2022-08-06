Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 239,195 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 931,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 138,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.