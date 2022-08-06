Highlander Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 563.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $50.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.