Highlander Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.1% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.